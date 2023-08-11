Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Max Kepler (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Kepler has recorded a hit in 46 of 86 games this year (53.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.9%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 30 games this season (34.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|48
|.262
|AVG
|.212
|.315
|OBP
|.280
|.485
|SLG
|.430
|13
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|23
|34/10
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing batters.
