Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .171 with nine doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 35 of 90 games this season (38.9%), including six multi-hit games (6.7%).
- He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 90), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (20 of 90), with more than one RBI eight times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 32.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.169
|AVG
|.172
|.285
|OBP
|.303
|.373
|SLG
|.492
|13
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|13
|13
|RBI
|21
|60/18
|K/BB
|64/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
