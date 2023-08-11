Jose Berrios aims for his 10th win of the season when the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) host the Chicago Cubs (59-56) on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

The probable starters are Berrios (9-7) for the Blue Jays and Javier Assad (1-2) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-7, 3.38 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (9-7) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has 12 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will look to Assad (1-2) to open the game and make his third start this season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Over his 20 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .241 against him. He has a 3.35 ERA and averages 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Assad has put up two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had 10 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.