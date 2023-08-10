On Thursday, August 10 at 1:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (60-56) visit the Detroit Tigers (51-63) at Comerica Park. Kenta Maeda will get the ball for the Twins, while Reese Olson will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Twins and Tigers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-150), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Max Kepler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 46 (59.7%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 25-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (40.2%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 25-32 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.