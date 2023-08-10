Lynx vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Fever (7-22), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Fever matchup.
Lynx vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-162
|+136
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|161.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
Lynx vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Lynx have compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Fever have compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-2.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Indiana has an ATS record of 9-5.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total 15 out of 29 times this season.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Fever's 28 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
