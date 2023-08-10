The Indiana Fever (7-22), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Fever matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Lynx have compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Fever have compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-2.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Indiana has an ATS record of 9-5.

Lynx games have gone over the point total 15 out of 29 times this season.

So far this season, 13 out of the Fever's 28 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.