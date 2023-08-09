The Minnesota Twins (60-55) will look to Ryan Jeffers, riding a 13-game hitting streak, against the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Comerica Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (2-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.21 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (6-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.21 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 18 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 18 starts this season.

Ober has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Bailey Ober vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 443 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 104 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Tigers have gone 5-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 23, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.

Faedo is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Faedo has put up four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his seven total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

