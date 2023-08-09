Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (60-55) against the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (6-5) for the Twins and Alex Faedo (2-4) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 46, or 60.5%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 18-14 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 510 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule