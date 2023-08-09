The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this year (48 of 95), with more than one hit 10 times (10.5%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.3% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 95 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .228 AVG .195 .258 OBP .265 .455 SLG .383 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 55/5 K/BB 47/11 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings