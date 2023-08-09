Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Kepler is batting .353 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 53.6% of his games this year (45 of 84), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 84), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this season (34 of 84), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.218
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.485
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|22
|34/10
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (2-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
