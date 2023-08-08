Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Tigers on August 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (5-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 23rd start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks fifth, 1.231 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 89 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .224/.297/.393 on the year.
- Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|4
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 68 hits with 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .238/.301/.465 so far this year.
- Kepler heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with three home runs and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .225/.304/.395 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
