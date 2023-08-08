The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner will hit the field against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (510 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.178).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (5-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gray is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray will try to build on a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.