Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (60-54) and the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (5-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 46, or 61.3%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 44-28 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 510 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Dallas Keuchel vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|W 9-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
