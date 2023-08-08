Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .727 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks while batting .238.
- Kepler is batting .353 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Kepler has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|46
|.262
|AVG
|.218
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.485
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|10
|21
|RBI
|22
|34/10
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
