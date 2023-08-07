In the series opener on Monday, August 7, Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (59-54) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (49-62), who will answer with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Tigers have +145 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-9, 6.37 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 45 (60.8%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 12-8 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Twins have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 18 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

