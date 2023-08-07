How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins will try to defeat Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 153 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 12th in baseball, slugging .416.
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (501 total runs).
- The Twins rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.181).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Lopez is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Lopez is seeking his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Wentz
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
|8/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Taijuan Walker
