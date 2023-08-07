Monday's contest at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (59-54) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (49-62) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (6-6, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (2-9, 6.37 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 74 times and won 45, or 60.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 26 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 14-12 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 501 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule