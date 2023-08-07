On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .218.

In 48 of 93 games this year (51.6%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (10.8%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (30.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .228 AVG .206 .258 OBP .273 .455 SLG .405 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 15 55/5 K/BB 44/10 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings