Jordan Luplow Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is batting .267 with three walks.
- Luplow has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.286
|AVG
|.143
|.444
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (2-9) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
