England vs. Nigeria: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 7
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
England will take on Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Monday, August 7 at 3:30 AM ET.
The matchup is on Fox Sports 1, if you're searching for how to watch.
How to Watch England vs. Nigeria
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
England Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Haiti
|July 22
|W 1-0
|Home
|Denmark
|July 28
|W 1-0
|Home
|China
|August 1
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nigeria
|August 7
|-
|Home
England's Recent Performance
- England got a win in its previous game 6-1 over China on August 1. was outshot in the matchup, 16 to seven.
- In Women's World Cup action, Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.
- In three Women's World Cup games so far, Rachel Daly has scored one goal while adding one assist.
- Georgia Stanway has notched one goal for England in Women's World Cup matches.
England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Mary Earps #1
- Lucy Bronze #2
- Niamh Charles #3
- Keira Walsh #4
- Alex Greenwood #5
- Millie Bright #6
- Lauren James #7
- Georgia Stanway #8
- Rachel Daly #9
- Ella Toone #10
- Lauren Hemp #11
- Jordan Nobbs #12
- Hannah Hampton #13
- Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
- Esme Morgan #15
- Jessica Carter #16
- Laura Coombs #17
- Chloe Kelly #18
- Bethany England #19
- Katie Zelem #20
- Ellie Roebuck #21
- Katie Robinson #22
- Alessia Russo #23
Nigeria Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Canada
|July 20
|D 0-0
|Home
|Australia
|July 27
|W 3-2
|Away
|Ireland
|July 31
|D 0-0
|Away
|England
|August 7
|-
|Away
Nigeria's Recent Performance
- In its last action on July 31, Nigeria finished with a 0-0 draw against Ireland. Nigeria outshot Ireland 10 to four.
- In three Women's World Cup matches for Nigeria, Uchenna Kanu has one goal.
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Osinachi Ohale has one goal.
- Asisat Oshoala has netted one goal for Nigeria so far in Women's World Cup.
Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Tochukwu Oluehi #1
- Ashleigh Plumptre #2
- Osinachi Ohale #3
- Glory Ogbonna #4
- Onome Ebi #5
- Ifeoma Onumonu #6
- Toni Payne #7
- Asisat Oshoala #8
- Desire Oparanozie #9
- Christy Ucheibe #10
- Gift Monday #11
- Uchenna Kanu #12
- Deborah Abiodun #13
- Oluwatosin Demehin #14
- Rasheedat Ajibade #15
- Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
- Francisca Ordega #17
- Halimatu Ayinde #18
- Onyi Echegini #19
- Rofiat Imuran #20
- Esther Okoronkwo #21
- Michelle Alozie #22
- Yewande Balogun #23
