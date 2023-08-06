Michael A. Taylor carries a three-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (58-54) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Target Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

  • Keuchel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In his 14 appearances last season he put together a 2-9 record and had a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

  • Gallen (11-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 24th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 23 games this season.
  • In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
  • Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.