Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (58-54) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at Target Field on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-150). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 28 out of the 46 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (65.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (36.1%) in those games.

This year, the Twins have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

