Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins are ready for a matchup with Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 151 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.174 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel has been named the starter for the Twins and will make his first start this season.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Friday, Sept. 2 last season, when he pitched 4 2/3 innings in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Tarik Skubal 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez

