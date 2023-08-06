Corbin Carroll and Carlos Correa will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in 13, or 36.1%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 53 of its 112 chances.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-24 26-30 26-23 32-30 46-41 12-12

