Sunday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (58-54) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at 2:10 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Twins, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Dallas Keuchel.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

BSN

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in 13, or 36.1%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Minnesota has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (496 total, 4.4 per game).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.83 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule