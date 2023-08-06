Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .292.
- Jeffers will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with three homers in his last games.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Jeffers has had an RBI in 15 games this year (25.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.256
|.432
|OBP
|.356
|.605
|SLG
|.411
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|26/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-5) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
