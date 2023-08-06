The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.417 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .292.

Jeffers will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with three homers in his last games.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (22.4%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Jeffers has had an RBI in 15 games this year (25.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.2% of his games this year (21 of 58), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .333 AVG .256 .432 OBP .356 .605 SLG .411 11 XBH 8 5 HR 3 9 RBI 13 26/11 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 2

