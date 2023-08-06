Max Kepler -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks while batting .237.
  • Kepler has had a hit in 43 of 82 games this year (52.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
  • In 17 games this season, he has homered (20.7%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kepler has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 45
.262 AVG .217
.317 OBP .286
.468 SLG .454
12 XBH 16
7 HR 10
20 RBI 21
32/10 K/BB 35/13
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).
