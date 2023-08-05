How to Watch the Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will meet Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Twins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 147 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball, slugging .411.
- The Twins are 26th in the majors with a .235 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 484 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins' .313 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.179).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Maeda enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Maeda will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 outings this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Wentz
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
|8/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tarik Skubal
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.