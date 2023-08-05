The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.

Jeffers will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 56.1% of his 57 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has an RBI in 14 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (35.1%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .312 AVG .256 .418 OBP .356 .506 SLG .411 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 5 RBI 13 25/11 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 2

