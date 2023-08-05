On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Taylor is batting .250 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 47 of 91 games this season (51.6%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (11.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (14.3%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in 22 games this season (24.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (29.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .232 AVG .206 .264 OBP .273 .449 SLG .405 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 20 RBI 15 52/5 K/BB 44/10 5 SB 2

