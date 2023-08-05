Cori Gauff will meet Liudmila Samsonova in the Citi Open semifinals on Saturday, August 5.

In this Semifinal match versus Samsonova (+110), Gauff is favored to win with -145 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 59.2% chance to win.

Cori Gauff Liudmila Samsonova -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +220 Odds to Win Tournament +400 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cori Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Gauff eliminated No. 15-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-1, 6-2.

Samsonova won 6-4, 6-2 versus Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 20.0 games per match and won 55.4% of them.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.1 games per match while winning 55.8% of games.

Samsonova has played 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 56.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Samsonova has played 39 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Each time Gauff and Samsonova have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Gauff has come out on top. The most recent meeting was a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in the Round of 32 of the Credit One Charleston Open.

In terms of sets, Gauff has secured four versus Samsonova (66.7%), while Samsonova has clinched two.

Gauff has the advantage in 56 total games against Samsonova, capturing 34 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Gauff and Samsonova are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.