The field at the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Beau Hossler. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $7,600,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,131-yard course from August 3- 6.

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hossler has finished below par 13 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Hossler has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hossler will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -6 278 0 19 0 2 $1.8M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Hossler wound up 65th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Hossler has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Sedgefield Country Club is set for 7,131 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 163 yards shorter than the average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,294).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler finished in the 28th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He finished in the 86th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

Hossler was better than 72% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.54.

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Hossler recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.4).

Hossler's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Hossler posted a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Hossler finished the 3M Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

