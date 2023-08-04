Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Diamondbacks on August 4, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Corbin Carroll and others in the Minnesota Twins-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ober Stats
- Bailey Ober (6-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.
- Ober has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|4.0
|11
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBI (85 total hits).
- He's slashed .223/.298/.387 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 63 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .207/.294/.438 slash line on the season.
- Buxton heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 29
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 105 hits with 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 33 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .279/.357/.528 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .290/.367/.510 so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
