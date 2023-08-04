Ketel Marte and Byron Buxton will take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins meet on Friday at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+105). The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins are 43-29 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.7% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 38-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (58.5% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times this season for a 52-52-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-24 26-30 26-23 30-30 44-41 12-12

