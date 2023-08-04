Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Max Kepler and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 80 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 80), and 5.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has an RBI in 25 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|45
|.246
|AVG
|.217
|.305
|OBP
|.286
|.415
|SLG
|.454
|10
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/10
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Kelly aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.40 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.