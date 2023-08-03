The St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) will look for continued production from a slugger on a roll against the Minnesota Twins (55-54) on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium. Tyler O'Neill is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Matthew Liberatore (1-3) for the Cardinals.

Twins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.14 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will send Gray (4-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.14 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 21 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw a third of an inning, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Over nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing batters.

Liberatore has one quality start under his belt this year.

Liberatore will try to collect his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

