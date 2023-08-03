Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to defeat Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 16th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 23rd in the majors with a .236 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 18th in runs scored with 476 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average baseball's best WHIP (1.182).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gray is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Gray will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Ryan Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez

