Thursday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (55-54) at 7:45 PM ET (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Matthew Liberatore (1-3) for the Cardinals.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 42, or 59.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 34-23 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 476 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule