Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ryan Jeffers (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Twins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Cardinals
|Twins vs Cardinals Odds
|Twins vs Cardinals Prediction
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeffers will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.
- Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (31 of 56), with more than one hit 12 times (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (13 of 56), with more than one RBI three times (5.4%).
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.312
|AVG
|.256
|.418
|OBP
|.360
|.506
|SLG
|.384
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|25/11
|K/BB
|31/10
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the lefty tossed a third of an inning against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.