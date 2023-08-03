The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Packers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay averaged 337.9 yards per game on offense last year (17th in ), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on defense.

At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

When favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. As underdogs, the Packers were 3-3.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

In addition, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 206 yards.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

