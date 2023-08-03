Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Polanco has had a hit in 25 of 35 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Polanco has driven in a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.266
|AVG
|.200
|.293
|OBP
|.284
|.519
|SLG
|.283
|12
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|20/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went a third of an inning, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
