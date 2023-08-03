The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Polanco has had a hit in 25 of 35 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).

In five games this season, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Polanco has driven in a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .266 AVG .200 .293 OBP .284 .519 SLG .283 12 XBH 3 4 HR 1 13 RBI 6 20/3 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings