The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.299), slugging percentage (.392) and OPS (.691) this season.

Correa has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (34.4%), including five games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .229 AVG .221 .305 OBP .294 .382 SLG .399 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings