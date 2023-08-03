Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (63) this season while batting .207 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Buxton is batting .412 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 44 of 85 games this season (51.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has driven in a run in 24 games this season (28.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.216
|AVG
|.197
|.279
|OBP
|.310
|.506
|SLG
|.359
|19
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|13
|55/13
|K/BB
|54/22
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the left-hander tossed a third of an inning against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
