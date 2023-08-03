Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on August 3, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates heading into their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Adrian Houser Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Houser Stats
- Adrian Houser (3-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- In 12 starts this season, Houser has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Houser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jul. 28
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|2
|at Reds
|Jul. 16
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 5
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 115 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.369/.480 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .228/.314/.404 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 95 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .262/.325/.436 so far this year.
- Reynolds will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 80 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .263/.384/.405 so far this season.
- McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
