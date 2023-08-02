Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .217 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 44 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has an RBI in 20 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (28.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.231
|AVG
|.200
|.264
|OBP
|.265
|.433
|SLG
|.383
|13
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|12
|51/5
|K/BB
|44/9
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Hudson (1-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
