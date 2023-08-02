Kyle Farmer and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is batting .258 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 54.8% of his 73 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (23.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (28 of 73), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 33
.252 AVG .265
.331 OBP .305
.374 SLG .429
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
34/8 K/BB 26/6
0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
  • Hudson (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
