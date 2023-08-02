Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .172 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
- Gallo has had a hit in 33 of 83 games this season (39.8%), including multiple hits six times (7.2%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this year (19 of 83), with more than one RBI seven times (8.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.6%.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.179
|AVG
|.167
|.287
|OBP
|.286
|.393
|SLG
|.483
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|55/16
|K/BB
|60/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- The Cardinals will look to Hudson (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
