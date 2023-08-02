Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.262 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .301, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .394.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 95 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 95), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this season (30.5%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|51
|.229
|AVG
|.223
|.305
|OBP
|.297
|.382
|SLG
|.403
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|23
|42/19
|K/BB
|54/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Hudson (1-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
