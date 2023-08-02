The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.262 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Correa leads Minnesota with an OBP of .301, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .394.

Correa has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 95 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 95), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (30.5%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.

Home Away 44 GP 51 .229 AVG .223 .305 OBP .297 .382 SLG .403 16 XBH 21 4 HR 8 22 RBI 23 42/19 K/BB 54/20 0 SB 0

