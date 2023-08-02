In the last round of Group G action at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 2 at 3:00 AM ET, Italy will face South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand.

Interested in watching the matchup featuring Italy and South Africa? You can find it on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch Italy vs. South Africa

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Italy Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Argentina July 24 W 1-0 Home Sweden July 29 L 5-0 Away South Africa August 2 - Away

Italy's Recent Performance

Italy's most recent game was a 5-0 loss to Sweden in which it was outshot by 12, 20 to eight.

Sofia Cantore took three shots for goalless Italy in its match against .

Through two Women's World Cup matches for Italy, Cristiana Girelli has tallied one goal.

Lisa Boattin has no goals, but has one assist for Italy in Women's World Cup action.

Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Laura Giuliani #1

Emma Severini #2

Benedetta Orsi #3

Lucia Di Guglielmo #4

Elena Linari #5

Manuela Giugliano #6

Sofia Cantore #7

Barbara Bonansea #8

Valentina Giacinti #9

Cristiana Girelli #10

Benedetta Glionna #11

Rachele Baldi #12

Elisa Bartoli #13

Chiara Beccari #14

Annamaria Serturini #15

Giulia Dragoni #16

Lisa Boattin #17

Arianna Caruso #18

Martina Lenzini #19

Giada Greggi #20

Valentina Cernoia #21

Francesca Durante #22

Cecilia Salvai #23

South Africa Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Sweden July 23 L 2-1 Away Argentina July 27 D 2-2 Away Italy August 2 - Home

South Africa's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 27, South Africa drew 2-2 Argentina. Both teams had 13 shots.

For South Africa, Linda Motlhalo (on two shots) and Thembi Kgatlana (on four shots) scored a goal each.

South Africa's Kgatlana has registered one goal and one assist in two Women's World Cup matches.

Motlhalo has one goal for South Africa in Women's World Cup.

Jermaine Seoposenwe doesn't have a goal, but does have one assist in Women's World Cup.

South Africa's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster