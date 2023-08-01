Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (5-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.

He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.13), 19th in WHIP (1.142), and fifth in K/9 (11.2).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 6.0 3 1 1 6 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI (85 total hits).

He has a .228/.304/.398 slash line on the season.

Correa will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles and two walks.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 62 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .207/.294/.437 so far this year.

Buxton enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 29 3-for-3 2 0 2 6 0 at Royals Jul. 28 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 77 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .279/.328/.508 slash line so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 113 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .280/.369/.467 on the year.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

