How to Watch the Twins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.
Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB action with 141 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in baseball with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (470 total runs).
- The Twins' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.183).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Pablo Lopez (5-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Lopez has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lopez will aim to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|L 8-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Miles Mikolas
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zac Gallen
